Morena (Uttar Pradesh): A video purportedly showing a policeman dragging an elderly woman has surfaced at a village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The alarming incident took place when the policeman was leaving the spot after conducting an inquiry. However, police denied this and blamed the elderly woman for creating hurdles when they went to arrest the accused. The police also accused the woman of aiding the accused to flee from the spot.

Giving details of the case, police said that acting on a complaint, a police team visited Bari Ka Pura village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh to investigate the matter against accused Sahab Singh. Giving clarification, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Singh, said, "Acting on a complaint, the SHO of Basaiya police station had dispatched a police team to Bari Ka Pura village to investigate the matter. When the policemen were inside the First Response Vehicle (FRV), the elderly woman came and grabbed one of the constable's leg and he (cop) made efforts to free himself from her clutches."

"We have registered complaint under the relevant sections of the IPC against the woman. Whereas if the allegations against the policemen that they assaulted the elderly woman and other members of the family then action will be taken against them after investigating the matter," Singh added.

Whereas, the accused whom the police had gone to arrest, alleged that, "Two policemen Shailu and Ashok Gurjar came to our house and beat up my mother and wife mercilessly. I want action against both the cops. My mother was dragged. My mother also became unconscious while they were thrashing her."

Mata Basaiya Station House Officer Manoj Vardiya explaining the matter said, "Accused Sahab Singh's sister had filed a complaint against her brother related to dispute over money. Besides another complaint was also received against the accused Sahab Singh. The police team had gone to the village to inquire about the matter. The elderly woman came forward and heckled the policemen thereby helping her son Sahab Singh to flee from the spot."