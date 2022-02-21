Bhopal: In a major decision, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Monday announced that schools in the state would hereon teach Telugu, Marathi, and Punjabi, apart from the already existing Hindi and English. The move, he said, was aimed at helping students from Madhya Pradesh get acquainted with the languages of other states and preparing them for future forays into said states.

"Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country and Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in India to conduct this experiment of teaching languages of other states", Parmar said.

"If a student from Madhya Pradesh knows Tamil, it will be quite helpful for him, if he goes to Tamil Nadu. This will lead to people in Tamil Nadu to believe that Hindi-speakers respect their language and can also converse in other languages. Naturally, their respect towards Hindi will grow and opposition to Hindi will end.

We have selected 53 schools in 52 districts to kickstart this initiative. In these 53 schools, languages spoken in various parts of the country will be taught. The sons and daughters of our state will be compelled to think why they had to wait for 75 years to study with all these facilities, even though the Constitution granted us the right immediately after independence," Parmar said.

The schools selected for the new language curriculum will function in the Open Board system, under the Education For All scheme.

Earlier on Republic Day 2022, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that students in MP could study engineering and medical course, too, in Hindi. State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said professional courses too would be taught in Hindi to promote the language.