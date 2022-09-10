Indore: A 70 year old doctorr in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was duped allegedly by a man posing as a military havildar, a police official said on Saturday. Dr Rajkumar Mathur was called by a man who identified himself as an Army havildar posted in Jammu and Kashmir, said Tilaknagar police station in charge Manju Yadav.

"The accused said his younger brother required surgery for kidney stones for which he needed Rs 60,000. Amid the conversation on online transfer of this amount, the accused managed to siphon off Rs 93,871 from the doctor's account," Yadav said. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and a probe was underway, the official added. (PTI)