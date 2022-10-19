Singrauli (MP): A shameful incident was reported in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh where a couple reached the District Collector's office with the dead body of their stillborn child kept in the side-box of a bike after they were denied an ambulance in a district hospital.

When the parents were asked to show the baby, the father, Dinesh Bharti, opened the box and took out yellow color polythene from the side box of the bike and then the mother, Meena Bharti, carefully pulled out the dead body wrapped in a piece of cloth.

According to Dinesh Bharti, he took his wife to the district hospital on Monday for her delivery. From there he was directed to a private clinic by the doctor who was to deliver their baby. At the clinic, they were allegedly asked for ₹ 5,000.

“I told them I have only ₹ 3,000, but they said to come back with ₹ 5,000,” Dinesh Bharti told reporters. When they returned the next day, he was asked to get a fresh slip to start the procedure all over, though he had submitted one already.

When they returned for the delivery, the clinic asked for an ultrasound, which revealed that the baby was dead. The clinic allegedly sent them back to the district hospital to deliver their stillborn, where a dead child was delivered by her wife.

The couple asked for an ambulance to take the dead body of the child back to their village but the hospital refused. Dinesh Bharti placed the dead child in the bike's side box and went with his wife and older child to the office of the District Collector for help.

The administration is inquiring into the couple's allegations of negligence. “Whatever we have heard of this incident, we will gather facts and investigate. If there has been any lapse, we will take action,” assured Rajeev Ranjan Meena, the district collector.