Bhopal: The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DICCI) will hold a SC-ST business conclave in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on October 9 to promote entrepreneurship skills among community members, an official said on Tuesday. A delegation of DICCI met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the day to apprise him about its activities and to invite him for the conclave, he said.

At least 1,800 entrepreneurs and start-up owners from Madhya Pradesh and 200 women entrepreneurs and as many prominent industrialists from the community will participate in the day-long conclave, DICCI national president Padma Shri Ravi Kumar Narra told PTI. The conclave will have six technical sessions on different schemes offered by the state and Central governments for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs and start-ups will be held for the benefit of youngsters.

College students studying in their final year will also be invited to attend the conclave to learn about various opportunities available to them to start their own ventures and start-ups, DICCI's Madhya Pradesh chapter president Anil Sirvaiya said. The state's industrial policy and investment promotion department's principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Shukla was also present with the delegation during an interaction with the chief minister. (PTI)