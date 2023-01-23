New Delhi : Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday said that he will file a defamation case against the Wrestling Federation of India President and Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after he claimed the allegation of sexual harassment against him by wrestlers was made at the behest of the former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

“What he has said is very unfortunate. We are taking legal counsel to file defamation against him. Our wrestlers especially women wrestlers are fighting for justice and the entire nation is supporting them. we are also supporting them and independent inquiry is a must. Meanwhile, he has taken our name to divert attention for reasons known best to him,” said Deepender Singh Hooda.

On January 22, Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had issued a warning to embattled WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan, saying he should be prepared to receive a defamation suit. This, after Singh claimed the allegation of sexual harassment against him by wrestlers was made at the behest of the former Haryana CM and his son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the former Haryana CM said he was consulting his lawyers on filing a defamation suit. "We know how to respect our daughters. On what evidence did Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh took our name in this matter? There should be a fair and impartial investigation in this case," Bhupinder Hooda said.

In the eye of a storm amid allegations of sexual harassment and fiscal mismanagement at the helm of the country's top wrestling body, the WFI chief was asked by the Union Sports ministry to step aside and keep away from the day-to-day functioning of the federation pending the ongoing investigation into the charges by a seven-member oversight committee.

Led by star pugilist and Olympian MC Mary Kom, the probe panel has been asked to hand it its report within four weeks. Led by star grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, the wrestlers sat in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the sacking of the WFI chief and a complete overhaul of the federation. (ANI)