Sagar: A day after a woman on board a train from Satna to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh accused two Congress MLAs of having molested her, former MP Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday sought a reply from the duo regarding the matter. He has also set up a committee to probe the issue.

Despite the allegations, both legislators have so far rubbished all accusations. The issue kicked off when the Ministry of Railways was tagged in a tweet by one Praful Sharma on an intervening night between Thursday and Friday, noting his wife traveling in the A1 coach of the Rewanchal Express had been subjected to questionable actions by the duo.

Subsequently, a police team was sent to the coach by the GRP at Sagar railway station, who registered a case in the incident and accompanied her to the destination. "The case was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have been identified as Satna resident Siddharth Kushwaha and Sunil Saraf, who hails from Kotma in Anuppur district" TI, GRP Sagar Pramod Ahirwar said.

The video from inside the A1 coach from the night, meanwhile, displays the Congress MLAs refusing to acknowledge the allegation. "Ask the woman to keep a hand on her child's head and say that whatever accusations she is making is true.

If she does that, I am prepared to be charged under any section of the law," MLA Sunil Saraf is seen saying. "Both of us had dinner and went to sleep thereafter," Kushwaha on the other hand, says.