Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MP minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria got stuck in the eye of a huge controversy by giving a call at their party activists' meeting that in order to save the Constitution, we need to 'kill' Modi. He made the statement while addressing a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in Panna district here on Monday.

A video of the Congress leader's statement is being widely circulated, drawing ire from the ministers and leaders of the saffron party. Reacting to it, the Madhya Pradesh state government has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Pateria.

MP: Controversial statement of Congress leader Raja Pateria regarding PM Modi, FIR ordered

In the now-viral video, Pateria can be spotted making a rousing speech to Congress workers against PM Modi. "Prime Minister Modi will divide people on the basis of caste, religion and language. The lives of Dalits, tribals and minorities are in danger, so the constitution. If you want to be saved then be ready to kill Modi", he said. Meanwhile, Pateria has refuted the claims and said that his speech is being misrepresented.

The Congress leader clarified that by 'killing', he meant defeating. With the video coming to the fore, MP Home Minister said that the words used were objectionable, adding, "I am ordering the SP to register an FIR against Raja Patria for his statement against the Prime Minister." Commenting on the matter, BJP State President V D Sharma said that it is very serious and condemnable to incite people in this way to assassinate the country's Prime Minister.

Sharma raised concerns about whether such a conspiracy is being planned in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and demanded an enquiry into the matter. Taking to social media, BJP leader Rajpal Singh Sisodia tweeted, "This is the real face of Congress. Former minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria is trying to divide the society by giving an inciting speech against PM Modi."