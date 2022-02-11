Haldwani (Uttarakhand): While on a Padayatra in Nainital's Lalkuan assembly on Friday, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted the former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat saying that Rawat is fearing away from the battle. "Rawat is the most corrupt minister I know in Uttarakhand. And now he is just running here and there when it's time to face the competition," he said.

Chouhan also highlighted Rawat's record of losing the elections. "He lost the Lok Sabha elections 5 times and lost assembly elections from two places. This time too, he won't win. The BJP will make a new record and form a government with a thumping majority in the state," he said.

Chouhan further took a jibe at the Gandhi family-led Congress, criticizing several of its campaign moves. "The Congress party used to call Lord Shri Ram imaginary. Today the same party is chanting Ram-Ram in the elections. Priyanka Gandhi is taking a bath in the Ganges. Rahul Gandhi is roaming around wearing a Tripund and Kamal Nath is reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Questioning the Congress' 'Char Dham, Char Kadam campaign in the election, Shivraj Chauhan said, "You(Congress) have a government in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Congress should be talking about how many people have been given employment in those states.n The BJP is trying to strengthen the military base in the state. What have you done in your states?" Describing Rahul Gandhi's election meeting as an entertainment gathering, Shivraj Chauhan called the Congress a 'crab party'.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is currently looking after the public relations for BJP candidates from several assemblies in Uttarakhand as a star campaigner of BJP. Earlier on Thursday, Chouhan was in Haridwar, on a door-to-door campaign wherein he reportedly also blessed a newly married couple from the Jwalapur assembly constituency and asked the bride and the groom to vote for the BJP.

Earlier in the day, a video tweeted by Harish Rawat wherein Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be heard sounding unsure about BJP's win in the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand had gone viral.

Also read: 'BJP losing Uttarakhand': Harish Rawat taunts BJP after video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan goes viral