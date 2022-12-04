Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he will strive for the rights of the tribals. He was taking part in a programme organsied to mark the Martyrdom Day of Jannayak Tantya Bhil at the Nehru Stadium in Indore on Sunday. He also said that the state will take strict action to curb Love Jihad. Chouhan said, "I will not allow Love Jihad on the land of Madhya Pradesh at any cost. Now the government is preparing to enact a strict law against Love Jihad." The Shivraj government is going to take tough stands also in the matter of land disputes after marriage with tribal girls, he said.

Speaking further on Love Jihad, he said, "If needed, a new law will be enacted in the state. We will not tolerate such activities in our state. Those who encroach upon the rights of the tribal community by changing religion will not be tolerated." He said, "Anyone can trick and marry our children and cut them into 35 pieces. We will have to weed out the problem from the roots."