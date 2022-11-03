Datia (MP): Sanjay Kumar, District Magistrate, Datia went furious after a Class 6 student at a government school in Anandpur village failed to read Hindi properly when he questioned him during a surprise inspection. Witnessing the pathetic condition of education level, he lashed out at teachers and the principal of the school.

A video of the same also surfaced in which the DM can be seen scolding. "With an average of 50,000 each, collectively all of you were getting 4.5 lakh salary. This principal himself gets a 1 lakh pay while 6th standard students are not able to read Hindi, you should be ashamed." Over this the principal asked for an apology which made DM more furious, retorting back, DM said, "What apology, you should apologize to those students, whose future you are ruining, is it worth an apology?" he asked

District Collector Sanjay Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of different government schools on Wednesday afternoon where he found teachers were absent. Subsequently, he scolded the principals and asked them to make a call to the respective teachers and call them to school immediately.

DM Sanjay Kumar said, 'It is our utmost duty to improve the quality of education, if our children will be educated they will bring glory to the nation, so education is one of my top priorities"