Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate incidents of alleged religious conversions in Sultanpur area of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh have triggered widespread uproar among local tribals. Following the registration of the complaints before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), efforts were on to bring back children to Sanatana Dharma.

Giving information about the conversion, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanungo said, "In Sultanpur area of Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, we received two separate complaints on religious conversions. In the first issue, a tribal family alleged that they were converted to Christianity by a Pastor of the Church and their children's names were also changed. But later on they were not feeling comfortable embracing Christianity and stopped visiting Church. Enraged over the incident, the family members were beaten up. One of the family members sustained fracture in his hand."

"Acting on the complaint filed by children of the affected families, we then produced the minor kids before the Child Welfare Committee for recording their statement. The minor children's names were also forcibly changed," Kanungo added.

Meanwhile, the process to record the statement of the children of the aggrieved families was underway by the officials of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Thereafter lodging of an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC will follow.

Speaking about conversion of another minor child who was also allegedly molested, Priyank Kanungo said, "The minor girl child was forcibly converted to another religion and she was also subjected to physical abuse by the accused. The CWC brought to our notice and confirmed the religious conversion. The Committee also told us that after several reminders to the police station concerned, the FIR was lodged in the matter that too 10 to 12 days after the incident. We have informed top police officials."