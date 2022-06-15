Jabalpur/Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Tragedy struck a family in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday when a child died allegedly trying to imitate a scene of suicide on television. According to family members, the deceased 12-year-old boy, from Kalti of Bijadandi police station area of the district, was watching television when they were not at home and he imitated the suicide scene from the show.

"Allowing children to watch television without parental supervision resulted in our child accidentally hanging himself in an attempt to imitate the scene," lamented his parents. The parents work as daily laborers and went to work in the morning, as usual, leaving the child to watch television alone.

The child's family members said that when neighbours saw the child hanging, they immediately rushed him to a hospital nearby. But the doctors there declared him brought dead. Upon being informed about the incident police also reached the hospital, the boy's family members said.