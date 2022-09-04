Indore: A child here died of a snake bite while he was busy playing the mobile game 'Free Fire'. The incident was reported from the limits of the Chandan Nagar police station where a young child was so engrossed in playing the game that he did not realise he was bitten by a snake until he fell unconscious. As informed by the relatives of the deceased, the child was, too, young and accompanied his parents to a brick kiln where they worked as daily wage workers. The child, despite being young, was extremely fond of mobile games. To keep him engaged, his parents gave the mobile to him while they were busy working.

With nobody to actively look after the child as he was engrossed in playing, the unfortunate incident claimed his life. He was immediately rushed to the nearby MY Hospital where the doctors detected snakebite and began the treatment. The child, however, succumbed to the injury while being treated as his condition was already very severe by the time he reached the hospital.

Abhay Nema, the Chandan Nagar police station in-charge, said, "The deceased lived at Jawahar Tekri brick kiln Chandannagar. The father of the deceased used to work on the brick kiln, he was originally from Uttar Pradesh. He is a resident of Lalitpur. He has been working in Indore for the last two years." The Chandan Nagar police have taken cognizance of the matter while an investigation is underway.