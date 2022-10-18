Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP firebrand leader, Umar Bharti Tuesday said she fears that liquor mafia might attack her for her continued anti-liquor tirade. Uma Bharti has launched a campaign demanding the prohibition of liquor in the state.

As part of her campaign, on Monday, she reached a liquor shop located on the Ayodhya bypass of the capital and got the curtains removed in front of the shop. Not only this, she sat on a dharna in front of the shop.

After a while, she left the place and in a video message said that she did not want to embarrass Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was her brother, and also expressed apprehension that the liquor mafia might ‘attack’ her.

On Tuesday, she came up with a series of tweets—both in the morning and again in the evening—attacking the BJP government in the state over the permission to open ahatas with liquor shops. In the morning, she said that she had come to know that the liquor shops had permission from the state government to open ahatas, but this was illegal as it violated the laws regarding drunken driving. She added that a government cannot make a policy that was against pre-existing law (on drunken driving) and such action was illegal and arbitrary.

She added that allowing liquor shops and ahatas close to religious places, schools and settlements of labourers was a big sin, adharma and a crime because these people did not have vehicles or drivers like affluent people who consumed liquor at hotel bars. “We portray ourselves to be well wishers of these (poor) people. We portray ourselves as devout and religious. It will be better that we rectify these things soon.”