Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Bar Council has requested Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to frame a code of conduct for the district court judges in the state amid complaints by lawyers that some of them remain glued to mobile phones even during trials and also do not follow the time-table.

The State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh (SBCMP) has written a letter regarding the matter to the CJI, as confirmed by the Bar Council President Shailendra Verma on Thursday. "The SBCMP has written a letter to CJI N V Ramana seeking a code of conduct for the district courts in the state," said Vema

"The reason for writing this letter to the CJI three days ago is that the lawyers practising in the district courts are deeply aggrieved over the way the lower courts are functioning. The SBCMP has received letters from many bar associations across the state complaining about the behavioural attitudes and punctuality of some judicial officers during court hours," he added.

SBCMP is a statutory body, which issues licenses for legal practice and has the power to take disciplinary action against advocates for misconduct.

