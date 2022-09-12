Amravati: BJP MP from the Morshi constituency Anil Bonde alleged that Zakir aka Shahrukh from Paratwada killed Ambika and hinted that it was a love jihad case. The girl's father Gondu Marskolhe in his complaint stated that his daughter did not die by suicide, but was murdered. Stressing on the girl's father's allegation, Bonde added that a statement has been given to the Superintendent of Police, Amravati (Rural) Avinash Bargal in this matter.

Last month, the body of Ambika Gondu Marskolhe (19) of Kotmi village in Chikhaldara taluka was found in a well on her farm creating a stir in Melghat. The girl's father alleged that Zakir was harassing his daughter. On the day Ambika disappeared, the youth was staying at the house of Amol Uike in the village and after the incident, the villagers informed him that they went missing. "Zakir was threatening my daughter that if you don't marry me, I will kill you. My daughter was murdered and did not die by suicide," said Ambika's father demanding that a case of murder be filed against Zakir. However, Bonde alleged that the local police are not investigating seriously.