Bhopal: With an aspiration to promote health and fitness among the youth, Dr. Kiran Seth crossed 1500 Km with his bicycle. His mission is to travel all over India with his bicycle and grab the attention of the media to capture youth.

Dr.Kiran Seth is an IIT Professor Emeritus working in the department of mechanical engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. With health and fitness, Dr.Kiran Seth also promotes culture and classical music among youth. He is also the founder of SPIC MACKY - a society that promotes Indian classical music and culture among the youth.

In a talk with him, he mentions hardships and how they attract the youth. He also adds that hardships are a driving force and how it helps him achieve his vision. He also mentions his past traveling journey from Meghnagar to Petlawad where he had to cross valleys with his ride.

Speaking of tough journeys, he recalls a journey from Dhau to Meghnagar as one of the hardest journeys taken as he had to ride the bicycle with luggage. Although the luggage seems to be not more than 3 clothes, he had to get down at certain parts of his journey and walk as he didn't have a gear cycle.

He believes that youth right now do not need words. They see actions and need an example. Hence, he rides his bicycle to show the youth that fitness needs to be maintained and age has no bar to it.

Though all big things start from something small. Just like that his bicycle journey started in Delhi where he used to travel from home to college. The one-way journey used to be almost 25km and the total two-way journey was 50km. He also recalls a recent journey in December where he had traveled from Puducherry to Chennai which boosted him to take further journeys.

