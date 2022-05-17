Neemuch (MP): Police on Monday resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells and imposed restrictions under section 144 after stone pelting and arson over installation of a Lord Hanuman idol near a Dargah in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch during which a motorcycle was torched and many others damaged. As per sources, an argument broke out between the two communities over the installation of Lord Hanuman idol near the dargah in the court area of the city.

It is said that ahead of the idol plan, police had called both the parties to the police station for discussion. Later, some people gathered at the disputed place in the evening and started worshiping the idol which was opposed by a crowd of another community around 6 pm. The arguments turned ugly as stone pelting took place between the two sides which culminated into arson in which a bike was burnt down and 4-5 others vandalized.

Later, a strong police force form five police stations in the area reached the spot and dispersed the people by lathicharge and firing of tear gas shells. Police also imposed section 144 as a precautionary measure and asked people not to come out of their houses. A heavy posse of police has been deployed in the area and curfew-like situation prevails.

Top administrative forces including Collector Mayak Agarwal, SP Suraj Kumar Verma, ADM Neha Meena, Javad SDM Rajendra Singh, CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla have reached the spot. SP Suraj Kumar Verma said that the situation is under control while the police is instructing everyone to stay in their homes. The fresh violence in MP comes after over a month after several people including 20 cops were injured on April 10 when people of a particular community pelted stones at the Ram Navami procession in Khargone, causing a stampede like situation.