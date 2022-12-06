Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old boy fell into a 400-foot deep borewell while playing on a field at Mandvi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Tuesday evening. As soon as the incident was reported, the police administration reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched. The boy identified as Tanmay Diyawar, son of Sunil Diyabar, was playing on the field when he fell into the borewell around 5 pm, which had been dug eight days ago by his father.

Also read: Massive accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway: 48 vehicles pile up; rescue underway

The rescue operations have started and earthmoving machines have been brought in to dig the area, arrangements have been made to provide oxygen to the boy, and a camera has also been placed to track his location. The child is stuck at the depth of around 50 feet in the borewell. Betul Collector Amanveer Singh Bais said that efforts have been started to get the boy out of the borewell. Two JCB machines have been sent to the spot and the rescue operation is underway.