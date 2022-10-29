Indore: Two girls died and one girl is undergoing treatment after they attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday late evening, an official said.

"All the three girls are residents of Ashta and they are school students. They somehow reached Indore and consumed sulphas (a poisonous substance) at a park near Apple hospital under Bhanwarkuan police station limits," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Prashant Chaubey said.

"According to the doctors, two girls have died while one is undergoing treatment and she has also given the statement to the police. She stated different reasons for all of them to attempt suicide. One girl consumed poison because of a family dispute, one had a dispute with a friend and one said that if both her friends were committing suicide then why should she live," ADCP Chaubey added.

The official further said that the police would investigate the matter under what circumstances they came to Indore from Ashta and took such a step. CCTV footage was being checked and a detailed investigation into the matter is underway and further action into the matter would be taken accordingly. (ANI)

