Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh sliced off her tongue and offered it to Goddess Kali on Thursday. According to the eye witnesses of the Gram Panchayat Baragaon under the Sihawal Assembly Constituency, she came to offer prayers with her father and mother at the temple of Goddess, next to the famous Hanuman temple of Bada village. She cut off her tongue with an apparent desire to appease the deity into granting her wishes.

As soon as her mother saw it, she screamed with fear and asked for help from the villagers present there. The villagers gathered around the temple and informed the police. Amilia police station in charge Kedar Parouha arrived with Dr. Swatantra Patel from the Primary Health Center Amilia to the Kali temple.

Also Read: Three of a family killed for practicing sorcery in Jharkhand

Dr. Swatantra Patel examined her and said, "she is out of danger and will get well soon. However, such acts could prove to be fatal. These superstitions should be removed. An awareness campaign needs to be done to sensitize the villagers against the myths and superstitions around them. So that no one does such acts in the near future as this could be life-threatening."