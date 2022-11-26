Katni (MP): Armed dacoits looted 15 kg of gold worth Rs 7 crore from the office of a private gold loan company in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place at the office of Manappuram Gold Loan Finance Company.

The sales manager at the branch Rahul Kosta said that at around 10.30 am, four youths with revolvers in their hands entered the office and threatened to shoot the employees if they raise an alarm.

He also said that the accused snatched the keys to the vault from the assistant branch manager and fled from the spot after taking 15 kg of gold and around Rs 3 lakh in cash. A police team reached the spot after being informed of the robbery by the staff and started an investigation based on the CCTV footage.

Also Read: MP: Man hires contract killers to murder father for insurance money; 4 held

Police said that four youths who carried out the robbery entered the office inside, while two people were standing outside. Local shopkeepers said that the dacoits were seen around a day ago as well raising suspicion that they conducted reiki before carrying out the robbery.

"The entire record of the looted gold is being checked. Only after that, it will be known how much gold was kept in the locker. Currently, 15 kg of gold is missing. The robbers also fled with Rs 3 lakh cash," Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kedia said. According to police, there was no armed security guard at the bank.