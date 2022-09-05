Satna: A sorry picture of school education in Madhya Pradesh has come to the fore from the Satna district's Birsinghpur. As many as 1300 girl students are forced to attend classes crammed in nine small rooms in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School due to lack of space.

The 10 feet by 12 feet rooms are so inadequate that on days there is full attendance the students had to attend classes standing as there is no place left for them to sit. The school authorities said that the situation is as such that the benches have to be kept outside the classroom to make place for the students.

Also read: MP govt should bulldoze 'illegal' Madrassas: BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya

The principal Dharmendra Gupta said that the campus is 60 feet long and 60 feet wide and apart from the nine classrooms, there is only one room for the staff where he sits. As many as 100 students have to sit in each room at a time, he added. The condition of the toilet is also not up to the mark.

Gupta said that the school was established around 2000 in a two-storied building donated by locals adding even as land was allotted for it by the former collector, it has been occupied by some local land mafia. Asked about the issue, District Panchayat CEO Dr. Parikshit Rao Jhade says that physical verification of the school will be done. " If space is available there, then a new government building will be constructed soon," he added.