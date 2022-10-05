Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl died after being hit by a bullet while watching Garba in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on late Tuesday night at a Garba pandal in Sharda Nagar locality, said an official. The girl, Mahi Shinde (11), who was watching Garba dance with her brother and mother, suddenly collapsed to the ground, said sub-inspector Kamal Kishore of the Hirnagar police station.

She was wounded in the head and bleeding profusely, he said. Event organisers and family members took her to a private hospital where she succumbed to the injury, he said. The police official said the initial post-mortem report received on Wednesday evening suggested a bullet had hit her in the head which led to her death.

CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage of the area and the buildings are being scanned to find out who fired the bullet, the official said.

Police are investigating the case, Kishore said. The girl's father, Santosh Shinde, said the cause of injury to his daughter was not known when she was taken to the hospital and the doctor on duty suggested a CT scan of her head. The scan revealed a bullet-like metallic object in her skull, he said. (PTI)