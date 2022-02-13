Rajgarh: Eleven people were arrested and 27 others booked for allegedly obstructing the marriage procession of a Dalit man in Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.

These people had stopped the kin of groom Rajesh Ahirwar from using a music system as well as taking out a procession late Saturday night in Kachnaria village, had ransacked the wedding venue and assaulted some persons there, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.

"The collector and I visited the village and spoke to the groom's family. We booked 38 people, of which 11 have been arrested after a search operation in the area. The marriage procession, which included a sound system, was taken out on Sunday morning," the SP informed.

Three of the accused had gun licences and the process to get them cancelled had begun, he said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said, adding that the family of the groom has been assured of all help and safety.

(PTI)