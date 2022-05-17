Mandya (Karnataka): The initiative of organizing a blood donation camp connected actor Sunny Leone with some of her fans in Karnataka in a unique way with the actor expressing her wish to donate blood herself.

In Mandya's Kommenahalli village, locals held a blood donation camp to celebrate Sunny Leone's birthday on May 13. A large number of her fans in the town cut a cake which had a photo of Leone with a smiling face embossed on it.

Sunny Leone reacts to fans who donated blood on her birthday

The celebration was not just limited to holding a blood donation camp. The owner of a local chicken shop Mallika Prasad offered chicken from his shop at a 10 per cent discount and distributed food to everyone. Touched by the unique gesture, Sunny Leone described it as "unbelievable" adding that she wanted to donate blood herself.

"Omg this is unbelievable. In honor of you I will also go and donate my blood!! Thank you so much! You all really make me feel so special! Love you!" tweeted Leone.

