Agartala: The two-day-long Destination Tripura Investment Summit- 2021 concluded on Friday with the signing of an MoU between the State Government and 50 investors which drew proposed investment worth more than Rs 2500 crore.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, the secretary of Industry and Commerce PK Goyal said that in these two days of the Investment Summit, representatives of around 80 companies attended it and among them, 50 companies have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Tripura and many more companies have shown their interest.

“Fifty investors signed the MoU with us. The investment will be worth more than Rs 2500 crore and many other companies have also shown their interest to sign the MoU and investing here. Talks are going on,” Goyal said.

He added, “Companies also signed MoU for bamboo, agarwood, rubber plantation as well as IT, education, handicraft and tourism,”

Later on the sidelines, Goyal said that as the state is full of resources such as power, gas, rubber, lemon, bamboo and more industries bound to come.

Secretary of Industry and Commerce PK Goyal said that some companies have arrived to open colleges and universities here as well.

An investor sharing his experience said, “We have come here to introduce our company which is ‘Newleaf Natural’ which produces Agarwood inoculant which is an organic product and we are working with a company in Vietnam. Now it would be an opportunity to help agar farmers of Tripura. I am sure it will be a win-win situation for the farmers of agarwood in Tripura to make more money by producing these Agarwood inoculants. It cures a lot of diseases. We would also like to set up a factory here and want to introduce a new technology to extract the agarwood oil,” said Ashok Reddy a representative of ‘Newleaf Natural’

