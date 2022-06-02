Uttarkashi: Mountaineer Savita Kanswal, who is a resident of Lonthru village of Bhatwadi block, has logged a national record by climbing Mount Makalu, 15 days after summiting Mount Everest. Kanswal hoisted the Indian flag on the world's highest peak Mount Everest (8848.86 meters) on May 12 and again hoisted the flag on Mount Makalu (8463 m) on May 28.

Kanswal studied at a government school and has also done a basic course in mountaineering from the Nehru Mountaineering Institute, Uttarkashi. She has also been a skilled instructor at the Nehru Mountaineering Institute. Nim's principal Colonel Amit Bisht, mountaineer Vishnu Semwal, and Mountaineering associations have also expressed happiness over her success.

Mountaineer Savita Kanswal registered a National Record for climbing Mount Makalu

Savita and her family have faced many economic crises yet she has scaled many mountains before Mount Makalu and Mount Everest, these include Trishul Parvat (7120 m), Hanuman Tibba (5930 m), Kolahai (5400 m), Draupadi's Danda (5680 m), Tuliyan Peak (5500 m). Along with this, Savita has also scaled the world's fourth highest peak, Mount Lhotse (8516 m).