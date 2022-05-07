Pahalgam(J&K): A 45-year-old man died after being allegedly hit by a CRPF vehicle in the Ashmaqam area of ​​the Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Pir, resident of Litro Ishmaqam. According to police, the accident took place when a CRPF vehicle allegedly hit Bilal's motorcycle near the old police station of Ashmaqam Anantnag.

He was seriously injured in the collision. Bilal was rushed to the Government Medical College Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Locals staged a protest in the area and demanded strict action against the CRPF driver and the removal of barricades near the old police station. According to locals, the accident took place due to obstructions near the police station. Police have registered a case in this regard and started an investigation.

