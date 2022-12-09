New Delhi: The motion to introduce a private member's bill seeking to set up a panel for the preparing the Uniform Civil Code was adopted in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The controversial bill titled 'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' was introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena amid strong protest by opposition parties.

Meena moved for leave of the House to introduce the Bill which will provide for the formation of the national inspection and investigation committee for chalking out the Uniform Civil Code and implementing it across the country.

The move drew loud protests from the opposition parties including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress who alleged that the introduction of the bill will destroy the social fabric and the unity in diversity prevalent in the country. Union Minister and Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal lashed out at the Opposition MPs for pointing fingers at the government for the bill being introduced.

As the Opposition demanded withdrawal of the Bill, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for division following which and the motion for introduction of the Bill was passed with 63 votes in favor and 23 against it. However, Meena later said that the he will not introduce the Bill today.