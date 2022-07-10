Thane (Maharashtra): A 15-year-old girl who was forced into marriage with a 25-year-old Gujarat resident, escaped from her in-laws’ house in Gujarat 10 days after the wedding. She reached Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar to register a complaint on July 7. The girl said that her family had forged her documents to hide her real age and forced her to marry the person whom they believed was the best match for her.

The minor wanted to pursue her education and become a teacher. But she claimed that her mother asked her to stop studying after Class 7 as the family could not afford it. Her father is an auto driver. She has an 18-year-old brother. Both of them tried to stop her mother but she did not listen.

The Ulhasnagar police have booked her mother, maternal uncle, and a woman who acted as the matchmaker. The matchmaker, with the help of the girl’s uncle, forged her Aadhaar card and School Leaving Certificate to change her age to 18 years.

"Her mother and uncle forced her into marriage, they changed all her documents and did not allow her to leave the house till her wedding in Gujarat on June 25. But the girl's father opposed her marriage," said investigating officer Ambika Ghaste.

Police said that since she knew if she returned home, her mother would send her back, she went to the police station and lodged a complaint following which her mother and uncle had been arrested and a case has been lodged against them under several sections of the IPC. However, Pooja(matchmaker) is yet to be arrested, police said. "The victim is now under government shelter and we will help her go to school," said Ambika Ghaste.