Anuppur: In a shocking incident, a woman strangulated her one-and-half-year-old infant to death as her husband wanted to conduct a DNA test. Police said that the husband was suspicious about his wife's illicit relationship and wanted to confirm it by conducting a DNA test. The police have arrested the woman after registering a case in the incident.

The reason behind the child's suspicious death got revealed after the post-mortem report, which confirmed the child's murder. As per the reports, on Sunday midnight, the couple along with the other family member reached Bijuri Government Hospital with one-and-a-half-year-old Avinash in a critical health condition, the child was admitted but later doctors declared the child dead.

On Monday morning, the post-mortem report clarified the reason behind the death.

The police station in charge RK Uike confirmed the incident and said "the child's father, Sanjeet works as a pantry contractor, who hails from Bihar. Sanjeet was married to Pushpa in the year 2016 and both also had a 4-year-old daughter. But Sanjeet was suspicious about his wife's illicit relationship with regard to their second child Avinash and they kept arguing over it. When Sanjeet talked about a DNA test, so to skip the test, Pushpa strangulated her own son Avinash."

