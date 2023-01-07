Hamirpur (HP): A woman and her son were shot dead over a land dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday, police said. The two were attacked by a villager who fired gunshots at them in Bir-Bagehra village. The deceased were in their field when the accused Chanchal Singh fired at them from the top of his house and killed them, said locals.

The deceased were identified as Karan Katoch and his mother Bimla Devi. This incident was a fallout of a land dispute between two families, villagers maintained. When contacted, Hamirpur SP Akriti Sharma said a case had been registered and DSP Sunil Dutt had gone to the spot to help the local police authorities investigate the case. She said the accused has been taken into custody and a case of murder has been registered against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. (PTI)