Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A mother and son on Tuesday had a narrow escape from death at the Kalaburagi Nagar railway station here. When the duo were crossing the track inside the station, a goods train came speeding on the same track. The mother-son duo could not immediately climb on to the platform and they huddled up close to its wall as the train sped past them.

Although there is a flyover at the station, the mother and her son opted to take the short cut to cross track between the first and third platforms. They were caught up between the edge of high-raised platform and the fast-moving goods train. Sensing danger, the son rushed to her mother and held her tightly against the wall. They can be spotted being curled up to maintain distance and save themselves from being hit by the train.

K'taka: Mother-son defy death after caught between speeding train and platform

Also read: Flames engulf RTC bus near Vijayawada in Andhra; narrow escape for 40 passengers

Once the train left, they rose unharmed. The remaining passengers enquired about their condition and heaved a sigh of relief that they escaped unhurt defying death. The incident took place at around 6:40 pm and was captured by a local person on his mobile phone.