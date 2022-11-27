Kushinagar (UP): A woman set herself and three of her children on fire in UP's Kushinagar on Sunday following a family dispute. All of them suffered major burn injuries and are currently under treatment in Gorakhpur where one of them is said to be critical.

The woman was identified as Manju, a resident of Pipra Rajab village of Turkpatti police station area, and her three children were identified as her daughters Pooja (19) and Priya (18), and son Pravesh (14). As per sources, Manju's husband Chhote Lal Yadav has another wife as well, following which the family was going under a property dispute which led to the incident.

Manju rushed outside the house after she set herself ablaze along with her children. Hearing their wails, neighbours rushed to the house and somehow doused the fire and rescued the children and their mother. All four of them were shifted to hospital.