Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): This 36-year-old mother of two daughters, Dilshada Fayaz aka 'super mom', fought all odds and won a silver medal in a recently held martial arts championship in Srinagar here. Dilshada's story is not just a tale of a determined female athlete out there, hers is also a story of breaking societal barriers. With only three years of practice, the 'super mom' managed to win a medal only by dint of her sheer hard work and conviction.

Dilshada Fayaz, who hails from West Bengal, got married to a Srinagar-based man in 2011. After marriage, she permanently shifted to Kashmir and has been assisting her husband in his business since then. She has two daughters, whom she used to accompany to the martial arts training centre. It was on the advice of the trainer that she took up martial arts and in her maiden match itself, she managed to bag the silver prize.

Mother of two wins silver medal in martial arts championship, hailed as 'super mom'

Talking to ETV Bharat, she said, "I have two daughters and both are enrolled in martial arts classes. So, I used to bring my kids here for practice and one day their coach suggested I should also learn martial arts. Initially, I was apprehensive but with the support of my husband and my kids, I got myself enrolled.

She further said, “We have been practising martial arts for the last three years, but two years were wasted due to the pandemic. So, we have been practising continuously for the past year only. Talking about her maiden win, she said, "This was my first match, hence I was a little nervous."

Interacting with ETV Bharat, she said that she wants her children to be successful in both studies and sports as both are very important. When asked to give advice to women, she said that "after marriage, your life is not limited to family, you should also fulfil your passion and dream."