Vidisha: Concerned about her daughter stranded in Ukraine, Vaishali Wilson in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha was desperate to bring back her daughter. Exploiting her situation, a man claiming to be from PM's office, took Rs 42,000 from her and vanished.

Vaishali's daughter Srishti is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine. With uncertainties looming large, the mother was willing to do almost anything to get her daughter safely back to India. So, when she received a call from a man pretending to be from PM's office, she was relieved. He asked her to pay Rs 42,000 so that he could purchase a ticket for her daughter and bring her back.

Relieved at the possibility of getting her daughter back, she paid the money and waited. When there was no ticket or no information from the person who called even after two days, the mother-daughter duo realized that they had been duped. Now, a victim of fraud, Vaishali has registered a case at Kotwali police station.

Kotwali TI Ashutosh Singh, talking about the case, "We have registered a case and started investigation. We are also in touch with the bank through which the money was transferred. We will take action at the earliest."

