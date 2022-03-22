Aligarh (UP): A 10-year-old boy of Ghudia Bagh Colony in Aligarh suffers from Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) due to which his bones break easily. Rohit, according to his mother, was born with the disorder. His bones are too brittle and break with the slightest push making Rohit's daily life a challenge for him and his family.

Osteogenesis imperfecta is a group of genetic disorders that mainly affect the bones. The term "osteogenesis imperfecta" means imperfect bone formation. People with this condition have bones that break easily, often from mild trauma or with no apparent cause. "I took him to the doctor for treatment but now I do not have any money left. I urge the government to help Rohit with his treatment and education," the mother said.

Rohit said that his mother took him to school for admission but he could not get one given the genetic disorder. "If someone picks me up in the lap, my bones break. Only my mother can pick me up," said Rohit, adding that he wanted to study and become an officer. Paediatrician Dr Pradeep Bansal said that a disease like osteogenesis imperfecta is found in one out of 50,000 children.

