Palghar: A woman here has alleged that she was molested by a cab driver, while her 10-month-old baby was flung out of the moving car to death on Saturday morning on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. She further alleged that she was also thrown out of the speeding car later. The girl child died on the spot, while the mother suffered serious injuries.

A case was registered under sections 304 and 305 of the IPC at the Mandvi police station against Vijay Kushwaha and the co-passengers who have also been named as accused in the case, said a police official. The woman with her daughter was returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil in a shared cab, when the driver and the co-passengers started abusing her.

On resisting the abuse, the victim said that the accused took the child and tossed her out of the cab. The mother was also pushed out of the cab and is currently undergoing treatment. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are on the lookout for the culprits.

