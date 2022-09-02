Buxar(Bihar): A woman allegedly killed her three daughters at Gai Ghat village in Brahmapur police station area of Bihar's Buxar district late at night on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Pinky Devi, wife of Sunil Yadav, a resident of Gaighat. The deceased girls have been identified as Poonam Kumari (10), Rooney Kumari (8), and Babli Kumari (3).

According to sources, Pinky was upset over not having a son and her in-laws were taunting her for the same. Eventually, she took the lives of her daughters. According to the in-laws, the girls were poisoned and killed, as the dead girls' bodies had turned black.

Pinky's mother-in-law, Hiramuni Devi said, "after feeding food at night, she took all three to the house. In the morning, when I called them for tea, the girls did not come out so I went and saw that all three were found dead."

On being informed, police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. DSP, Shreeraj said, "in the interrogation, the accused has admitted that she herself has strangled her daughters to death as she was worried about not having a son. This is a fact of our society, it is difficult for a woman to not have a son. But we all have to move forward from it and only then this evil thought can be eradicated from society."

Police official, Neeraj Kumar Singh said that the body has been sent for postmortem. The police have registered a case and taking further action.