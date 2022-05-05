Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): A woman and her three children were found dead in the Kapasan police station area in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan late Wednesday. Police have rushed to the spot and a probe into the matter has begun. The FSL team has also lifted evidence from the crime spot, said a police source.

Kapasan police station CI, Phoolchand Tailer, said the incident took place at R N Poultry Farm close to Kachchia Khedi village. The shocking incident happened on Wednesday night. "Head of the family Bhuralal Adivasi belongs to Ratlam and was staying with his family at the poultry farm. He was working at the poultry farm for the past seven years and had gone outside for some work. When Bhuralal returned, he found his wife and three children hanging from the ceiling of the house," officials said. The post-mortem examination will be conducted after the arrival of the deceased's relatives, the police said.

Also read: MP: Two tribal men beaten to death on suspicion of cow slaughter