Noida: A nine-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed by three minors inside a vacant flat in a high-rise society in the Greater Noida West region of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, said police. The victim (Class 6 student) can be seen thrashed and threatened by the boys in the video that is making rounds on social media.

The case is now with the Juvenile Justice Board. “An application has been sent by the nine-year-old’s mother. The medical examination of the boy was carried out and he will now be produced before the child welfare committee. Legal proceedings will be carried out accordingly,” an official said.

The incident came to light after a resident of the society shared the assault video with the victim's mother on WhatsApp. After watching the video, the mother was in a state of shock and raised a complaint with the concerned authorities and Bisrakh Kotwali police.

Also read : West Bengal: Minor girl sexually abused by father and uncle

Over the complaint, the Child Welfare Committee is investigating the matter while the police claimed that this incident happened over an issue of snatching the cycle.

As per the ordeal narrated by the child to her mother, around 7 pm on Wednesday, when he was cycling near the society’s badminton court, three boys forcibly took him to B tower of the society. Initially, he was taken to the 11th floor but later, he was taken to an unoccupied flat on the first floor. The three boys then thrashed, abused, and even threatened to kill him, he said.