Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A mother rescued her five-year-old child when a jackal that had strayed into the Thakurpura locality in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, and attacked the toddler while he was playing outside his house.

Brave-heart mother saves son from clutches of jackal in Madhya Pradesh

The wild animal came to the locality from the nearby Madhav National Park. The mother of the child on seeing her son being attacked, pelted stones at the wild beast. The jackal then fled away leaving the child behind and disappeared into the Madhav National Park.

The wild animals from the Madhav National Park often stray into the Thakupura locality in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. The five-year-old child whose name was Aditya was playing outside his house when the jackal attacked him. Later, the relatives took the child for treatment at a Shivpuri hospital.

Read : Leopard attacks student in Aligarh college

In the previous month, Kiran, a woman belonging to Baiga tribal community in Sidhi district, had pulled out her eight-year-old son from the leopard's jaws. The brave-heart woman chased the leopard up to a kilometre that was carrying her child and freed her son from the 'jaws of death'. Kiran was sitting near a bonfire when the beast came to the spot silently and took away her son.

In another dare-devilry, a woman forest guard, Sudha Dhurve, had received accolades from the Bollywood actor Viday Balan. Sudha the forest guard at the Jhiria beat in Satpura Tiger Reserve, had fought with a tiger single-handedly for more than an hour and rescued her two fellow guards from the clutches of death. Bollywood Star Vidya Balan in a live chat with Sudha had appreciated her exemplary courage.

Bharti Thakrey, also popularly known as 'Real Life Sherney' (Lioness) and the lone brave-heart forest officer, has become a role model for those girls who want to join the forest service. She has been working in the forest department as SDO for the last 28 years. Bharti is deputed at the Pench Tiger Reserve. She keeps on encouraging girls to take up the job of upkeep of jungles without any hesitancy. The girls have tremendous potential and they should not hesitate taking up the challenging assignment: This is her mantra for those who want to live a bold life.