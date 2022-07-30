Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): A video of a woman mercilessly beating her young child in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The video shows her thrashing the child and then throwing it away in a field close to her house. According to the ground inputs, the woman had a tiff with her husband who thrashed her. Angry, she vented her pent-up feelings by beating the child.

The woman belongs to the Jasroop Nagar colony. When the woman's husband left home for work after thrashing her, she hit her minor child with slippers continuously. The innocent child was seen crying inconsolably in the video. But the mother of the child was unmoved. On the basis of the video footage, the police, after registering the case under the relevant Sections of the IPC, arrested the accused woman.

ASP Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, said, "During interrogation, the accused woman told police that she and her husband had an altercation and she vented her anger on the girl child." "We have registered a case against the woman and she has been arrested," the ASP added. ETV Bharat is not carrying the video given the sensitivity of the matter.