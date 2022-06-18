Jalore: A newly-born baby Sanvlaram, and her mother, Sobhag were carried home on a cot as no proper roads exist in Rauta village of Bagoda subdivision of Jalore district. The family had to carry the mother-child duo through fields for around one kilometer. Two days ago, a pregnant woman had to walk through the fields on foot due lack of an adequate path to the hospital for the delivery.

Many farmers had fenced their farms and the family had to carry the newborn and his mother through another field which made the journey more difficult and longer. After the incident came to light, the administrative staff reached Rauta on Saturday and started opening the road to reach a hospital with ease.