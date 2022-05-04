Bharatpur: The Bharatpur district Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court sentenced two accused to life imprisonment for setting a minor (16) on fire to death seven years ago. The incident took place in Uchain seven years ago when a mother and grandmother had burnt alive their minor daughter to death by sprinkling kerosene on her.

Special Public Prosecutor Maharaj Singh Sinsinwar said that on July 8, 2015, the father of the victim had lodged a case of rape and molestation with his minor daughter at Uchain police station under POCSO Act. According to the report, Jaggo raped the minor following which the minor died by suicide. However, when the police investigated the case and the court heard the statements of the witnesses, it was found that the mother and grandmother of the deceased minor had set her on fire.

Special Judge Akhilesh Kumar heard the case on Wednesday and convicted the deceased's mother Nanha and grandmother Ramoli and sentenced them to life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine. Meanwhile, a person named Jaggo was acquitted. According to the sources, the mother and grandmother were suspicious of the character of the minor daughter, eventually setting her on fire. To hide the crime, they performed her last rites while the father was in Faridabad, Haryana.

Also Read: NCPCR to deploy team to probe sexual assault of minor in UP's Lalitpur