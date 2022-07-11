Saran (Bihar): A three-year-old girl was buried alive by her mother and grandmother in the Kopa police station area of Saran, Bihar. The locals heard the screams of the girl on the banks of the Kopa Martha river on Sunday and informed the Kopa police station. Lali, the buried three your old, was recovered by the police and the villagers, and the survivor was rushed to Sadar Hospital in the town.

Also read: Himachal: Youth dies of drug overdose, friends bury his body, later arrested

"My mother Rekha Devi, and grandmother brought me out on the pretext of roaming around and tried to bury me in a pit. When I started screaming, they filled soil in my mouth. Throttled me and buried me in the soil," said Lali.

In the meantime, ASI Ravinder Singh reached the spot and inquired about the incident. After the first aid, the Kopa police sent the girl to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The child is being treated under the supervision of an ASHA worker. Kopa police are probing the incident.