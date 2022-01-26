Buxar: A mother in Buxar jumped in front of a train along with her three children, today, at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction railway station.

The mother who came from Dumraon along with three children was roaming on the platform for the last two hours and then jumped in front of a train, in which all four died on the spot, said State Railway Station Buxar Police Station chief Ramashish Prasad to ETV Bharat.

A 6-month-old baby is also among the dead at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction railway station. Police reached the spot and started an investigation. However, so far neither the woman has been identified nor the cause of the incident has been ascertained.

Ramashish Prasad added that along with a 35-year-old woman, two girls of 4 years and 6 years, as well as a 6-month-old innocent child, are included among the dead.

He said that no such evidence was found from the dead so that they could be identified.

