Hyderabad: With the stigma around pornography quite intact in most societies, it is barely a topic of open discussion despite its significant presence in 21st-century teenagers' lives. A recent survey has revealed that most children who have had access to pornography stumbled upon it 'accidentally', while more than half of them did not feel guilty about consuming it. Titled 'Teens and Pornography', the survey report by Common Sense Media, a non-profit organization, reveals that though pornography largely triggers problematic behaviors among teenagers and adults alike, it may have some upsides too -- especially among adolescents belonging to the LGBTQI+ community.

The report is based on a survey conducted in September 2022 with a sample size of 1,350 teenagers between the age groups of 13 to 17 years. Stating that increased access to pornography has made its effects more relevant than ever, the report states that research on the influences of pornography on young people shows several negative outcomes. Increased sexual aggression, anxiety, depression, reduced well-being, interpersonal relationship problems, and dangerous sexual behaviors are some of the problems common among teenagers exposed more frequently to pornography.

However, the research also shows some positive effects as well including body acceptance and increased knowledge about sex and anatomy. "For LGBTQ+ youth in particular, who may use pornography more frequently and who are more likely to say that they use pornography to discover more about their sexuality, pornography could be an important part of self-acceptance," the report states.

As per the statistical findings of the report, about 73% of the teenagers said they have consumed pornography, while 63% stated that the last they watched pornography was in the past week. 44% of the participants of the survey revealed that they had viewed pornography intentionally, while many of them were introduced to pornography through their 'online friends'. 38% of the teenagers who viewed porn intentionally said they gained access to it through social media sites like Instagram and TikTok. 44% of them viewed it on actual websites while 34% got access to it on YouTube. While some children confessed to having felt guilty after watching pornography, over 67% said they felt no guilt whatsoever.

The report however highlights that there has been little research on the effects of pornography on adolescents. 'There certainly isn’t enough research to suggest that the potential benefits of viewing pornography outweigh the potential harms, only that there may be some benefits to some users under some conditions,' the report states. The findings suggest that many teens who view pornography -- accidentally and intentionally -- learn from it and are exposed to harmful stereotypes and violent sexual content.

'Combined with other research suggesting negative effects, there is enough evidence to suggest that robust strategies should be in place to address likely viewing. In a world in which a majority of teens have smartphones in their pockets, parents and caregivers need to reckon with how to approach the topic with their children,' the report says, even as it emphasizes the need to put better strategies in place to monitor the porn consumption by teenagers.

While the report largely focuses on the typically male American teen population, porn viewing is easily accessible and rather rampant in India too despite the ban on pornography as per the new IT Rules 2021. Several pornographic sites were put out of function in accordance with this Act, with the latest ban imposed in September 2022, when 63 more porn sites were added to the list of banned sites in India.